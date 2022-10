SEOUL -- At least 154 people were killed in Seoul on Saturday night as Halloween revelers crushed their way into a small alley in the city's Itaewon district, fire authorities said on Sunday.

Officials said that they got the first emergency call at 10:15 p.m. Among the victims, nearly a hundred were women while over 50 were men, and most were in their 20s and 30s. Another 149 people were injured as partygoers fell and were trampled.