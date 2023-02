SHANGHAI -- China is rolling out cash rewards and boosting paid marriage leave in a bid to reverse its first population decline in decades, but the incentives don't sway people like Joyce He.

The 28-year-old, who plans to tie the knot next year in her hometown Hangzhou, which unveiled a plan last week to reward couples with a one-time grant of 5,000 yuan ($720) for a second child and 20,000 yuan for a third.