China set to publish once-a-decade census results on Tuesday

BEIJING -- China's national bureau of statistics will on Tuesday publish the results of last year's once-a-decade census, Nikkei has learned.

The census, which had been planned for publication in April, is conducted every decade to show details of China's demographic changes. The seventh edition will count the total population of the vast nation, and include data such as age groups, gender, and ethnic distribution.

The census serves as a basis for financial, social security, and education policies, and will help Beijing accelerate countermeasures as population growth slows.

The statistics bureau said late last month that China's population grew last year, but did not say from what year numbers had increased. The announcement came after the Financial Times, citing people familiar with the matter, said the country was set to report that the population dropped under 1.4 billion last year -- the first decrease in five decades.

Given that past census data have allegedly been fraudulent, the delay of the publication of the results has raised suspicions that Beijing is trying to reconcile the data with that of previous years.