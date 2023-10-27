ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Society

Chinese citizens mourn Li Keqiang's sudden death

Online posts recount former premier's openness and closeness to common people

Chinese netizens were shocked at the sudden death of former Premier Li Keqiang. User names have been blurred to protect people's identities. (Nikkei montage/Source photos by Reuters and screenshot from Chinese social media) 
Nikkei staff writers | China

Saddened by the sudden death of China's former Premier Li Keqiang, people are mourning him through means such as sharing remarks about him promising to open up the country and keeping the government's power in check.

On WeChat and Weibo, two major social media platforms in China, many are expressing their shock at Li's death at the age of 68 from what state media say was a heart attack. Some are posting his comments during his final few public appearances as premier last year, and a 2014 magazine feature that shows Li's openness and closeness to common people.

