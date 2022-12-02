Chinese couples defer tying the knot amid zero-COVID slump

BEIJING -- China's campaign to stamp out the coronavirus has contributed to a steep drop in marriage rates this year, government data suggests, as the impact of lockdowns leaves many young people uncertain about their economic futures.

A total of 5.45 million marriages were recorded in the first nine months of 2022, declining 7.5% from a year earlier -- a sharp downturn from the 0.1% dip during the same period of 2021. Marriages plunged 20.1% to 1.63 million during the April-June quarter, which saw Shanghai lock down amid a COVID-19 resurgence, and recovered only slightly last quarter to 1.71 million.