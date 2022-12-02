ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Society

Chinese couples defer tying the knot amid zero-COVID slump

Marriages tumble 7.5%, raising concerns about birthrates

A couple kisses through protective masks at a subway station in Shanghai.   © Reuters
IORI KAWATE, Nikkei staff writer | China

BEIJING -- China's campaign to stamp out the coronavirus has contributed to a steep drop in marriage rates this year, government data suggests, as the impact of lockdowns leaves many young people uncertain about their economic futures.

A total of 5.45 million marriages were recorded in the first nine months of 2022, declining 7.5% from a year earlier -- a sharp downturn from the 0.1% dip during the same period of 2021. Marriages plunged 20.1% to 1.63 million during the April-June quarter, which saw Shanghai lock down amid a COVID-19 resurgence, and recovered only slightly last quarter to 1.71 million.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close