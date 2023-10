KUALA LUMPUR -- Former Goldman Sachs banker Roger Ng has returned to Malaysia to assist in investigations into the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) sovereign wealth fund corruption scandal, according to the country's national news agency.

Razarudin Husain, inspector general of Malaysia's police, said that Ng had arrived in the country, Bernama reported on Sunday. The police chief declined to reveal Ng's whereabouts, citing security issues.