Crime

Malaysia arrests key 1MDB suspect linked to Jho Low

Jasmine Loo, wanted under Interpol red notice, was close associate of fugitive

The 1MDB scandal rocked Malaysia's political and financial worlds. (File photo by AP)  
NORMAN GOH, Nikkei staff writer | Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR -- Malaysian authorities said on Wednesday that they had detained a former associate of fugitive Jho Low to assist in the investigation of massive corruption at state-owned investor 1MDB.

Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution told reporters that Jasmine Loo, 50, was arrested on July 7 in Kuala Lumpur and remanded by police the next day for further questioning. Since 2018, Loo has been wanted under an Interpol "red notice," which the intergovernmental police organization describes as a "request to law enforcement worldwide to locate and provisionally arrest a person pending extradition, surrender, or similar legal actions." 

