Malaysia arrests key 1MDB suspect linked to Jho Low

KUALA LUMPUR -- Malaysian authorities said on Wednesday that they had detained a former associate of fugitive Jho Low to assist in the investigation of massive corruption at state-owned investor 1MDB.

Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution told reporters that Jasmine Loo, 50, was arrested on July 7 in Kuala Lumpur and remanded by police the next day for further questioning. Since 2018, Loo has been wanted under an Interpol "red notice," which the intergovernmental police organization describes as a "request to law enforcement worldwide to locate and provisionally arrest a person pending extradition, surrender, or similar legal actions."