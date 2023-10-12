Malaysia's 1MDB task force calls Goldman arbitration move 'premature'

KUALA LUMPUR -- Malaysia on Thursday said Goldman Sachs' filing for arbitration proceedings against the government is an attempt to "detract and divert attention" from an obligation to pay it $500 million as part of a settlement over sovereign wealth fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

The government's 1MDB task force committee on asset recovery expressed surprise at the Wall Street bank's action, reportedly at a court in London, as it believes the parties are still in good-faith discussions over an amicable resolution.