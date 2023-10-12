ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Crime

Malaysia's 1MDB task force calls Goldman arbitration move 'premature'

Government, investment bank at odds over promised $500m repayment

Goldman Sachs and Malaysia's government are locked in a legal wrangle over a financial settlement related to the massive 1MDB sovereign wealth fund scandal. (NIKKEI montage/Source photos by AP and Getty)
NORMAN GOH, Nikkei staff writer | Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR -- Malaysia on Thursday said Goldman Sachs' filing for arbitration proceedings against the government is an attempt to "detract and divert attention" from an obligation to pay it $500 million as part of a settlement over sovereign wealth fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

The government's 1MDB task force committee on asset recovery expressed surprise at the Wall Street bank's action, reportedly at a court in London, as it believes the parties are still in good-faith discussions over an amicable resolution.

Read Next

Latest On Crime

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more