KUALA LUMPUR -- Malaysia is pressing ahead to recover billions of dollars embezzled from sovereign wealth fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) after the return and arrest of a former Goldman Sachs banker who is a key figure in the scandal.

The Royal Malaysian Police, Malaysia Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) and the Securities Commission are among national bodies working to repatriate assets and funds, Razarudin Husain, Malaysia's inspector general of police, said on Tuesday.