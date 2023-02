ISLAMABAD -- A rape case in Islamabad and the killing of the alleged assailants by the police have provoked renewed scrutiny of the rights of Pakistani women and flaws in the nation's justice system.

On Feb. 2, a young woman out for an evening walk with a friend was beaten and sexually assaulted at gunpoint by two men in Fatima Jinnah Park, the largest park in the capital. The attack sparked an uproar on social media and protests by women's advocacy groups.