DHAKA -- Lying on a mattress, 6-year-old Tawheed-E-Elahi was crying his lungs out while his mother held him tightly. A nurse tried to reassure him that, this time, the injection would not hurt much.

Mugda Medical College & Hospital in Dhaka is inundated with patients suffering from dengue, like Tawheed. The number of cases this year surpassed 28,000 as of Friday, with 156 deaths so far. Wednesday was the deadliest single day yet, with 19 lives lost.