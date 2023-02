TOKYO -- Total deaths in Japan jumped nearly 9% in 2022 from the previous year, underscoring the severe impact of the aging population and the COVID pandemic.

A record 1,582,033 people, including foreigners living in Japan and Japanese citizens living abroad, died last year, according to preliminary data released by the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare on Tuesday. The pace of the rise in deaths jumped from 4.9% in 2021 to 8.9%.