ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Society

Denial of same-sex unions at odds with constitution: Tokyo court

Decision is Japan's third on same-sex unions; second in favor of LGBT+ rights

Plaintiffs, lawyers and supporters walk into the Tokyo District Court to witness the ruling on the constitutionality of same-sex marriage on Nov. 30. (Photo by Hiroki Endo)
RURIKA IMAHASHI and ALICE FRENCH, Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO -- The Tokyo District Court ruled on Wednesday that Japan's lack of legal recognition for marriage equality presents the country with an "unconstitutional situation," a step forward for the LGBT+ community as the nation remains the only Group of Seven member that does not permit same-sex unions.

The decision was Japan's third on marriage equality. The Sapporo District Court ruled in March last year that not recognizing same-sex marriage violates Article 14 of the Constitution, which ensures the right to equality, while the Osaka District Court said in June that it is "constitutional" for Japan to not permit such unions.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close