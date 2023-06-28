Foreign tourists in a disaster-hit Japan: Follow drones to safety

OSAKA -- More local governments in Japan are preparing to lend support to foreign tourists should a natural disaster strike, although only some 30% of Japan's 47 prefectures already have specific plans.

More tourists have been flying to Japan since the government in April rescinded the last of its anti-COVID travel restrictions. According to the Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO), some 1,898,900 visitors arrived in May, about 70% of the total for the same month in 2019, before the coronavirus began spreading.