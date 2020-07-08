ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter

Society

Ghosn wired $860,000 to alleged escape helper, say prosecutors

Ex-Green Beret and his son arrested in US seek to gain their release on bail

Former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn gestures during a news conference at the Lebanese Press Syndicate in Beirut on Jan. 8.    © Reuters
ERI SUGIURA, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- Former Nissan Motor Chairman Carlos Ghosn sent over $860,000 to a company related to one of the two men alleged to have helped him flee to Lebanon last year while on bail awaiting trial in Japan on charges of financial misconduct, new court documents filed by prosecutors show.

The document was filed by prosecutors as ex-Green Beret Michael Taylor and his son Peter Taylor try to gain their release on bail, part of their battle against extradition to Japan for their alleged role in Ghosn's escape. The Taylors were arrested in May in the state of Massachusetts following a request from the Japanese government.

A federal judge on Tuesday rejected the Taylors' motions to quash their arrest warrants.

The documents show two money transfers in October totaling $862,500 from a Paris bank account that was connected to Ghosn, to Promote Fox, a company managed by Peter Taylor, according to records filed by prosecutors to U.S. District Court in Massachusetts. It is the first documentation demonstrating alleged financial ties to the former auto tycoon.

The money-transfer records were included in a formal extradition request made by the Japanese authorities.

