HONG KONG -- Hong Kong's famed night markets are in danger of vanishing due to the coronavirus pandemic and shifting entertainment habits. And as a product of a free society, there may not be much the government can do as it aligns with Beijing and cracks down on freedoms.

The crowds were thin on an early October visit to the famed the Temple Street Night Market in Kowloon district, which sits on the mainland across Victoria Harbour from Hong Kong Island.