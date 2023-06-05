India grapples with rail safety challenge after devastating crash

NEW DELHI -- Train services have resumed along a stretch of Indian track where a horrific crash on Friday evening claimed at least 275 lives, authorities said on Monday, as officials probed the cause of the disaster.

Preliminary findings suggested that a "signaling issue" might have been behind the tragedy in the eastern state of Odisha, which also left nearly 1,200 people injured. The accident has thrown a spotlight on the safety of the world's fourth-largest railway system in a country now estimated to be the most populous, as the government aims to upgrade infrastructure.