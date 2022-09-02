Indonesian charity allegedly embezzles Lion Air crash funds

MEDAN, Indonesia -- Scandals at well-known Indonesian charity Aksi Cepat Tanggap (ACT) have rocked the nation, as the organization allegedly misused donations including those for victims of the Lion Air crash in 2018. Investigators suspect that part of 1.7 trillion rupiah ($114 million) in contributions was even transferred to terrorist organizations, exacerbating the scandal.

When Neuis Marfuah's daughter died at the age of 23, her mother was bereft. Her daughter, Vivian Hasna Afifa, was a passenger aboard Lion Air Flight JT 610, which crashed into the Java Sea shortly after takeoff from Jakarta's Soekarno-Hatta Airport on Oct. 29, 2018. Marfuah struggled to make sense of the tragedy in the months that followed.