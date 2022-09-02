ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Society

Indonesian charity allegedly embezzles Lion Air crash funds

Money for communities siphoned off for personal use and Al-Qaida: investigators

According to local media, ACT's chairman admitted to borrowing money from the charity to pay for cars, furniture and houses. (Source photos by Reuters and Antara Foto)
AISYAH LLEWELLYN, Contributing writer | Indonesia

MEDAN, Indonesia -- Scandals at well-known Indonesian charity Aksi Cepat Tanggap (ACT) have rocked the nation, as the organization allegedly misused donations including those for victims of the Lion Air crash in 2018. Investigators suspect that part of 1.7 trillion rupiah ($114 million) in contributions was even transferred to terrorist organizations, exacerbating the scandal.

When Neuis Marfuah's daughter died at the age of 23, her mother was bereft. Her daughter, Vivian Hasna Afifa, was a passenger aboard Lion Air Flight JT 610, which crashed into the Java Sea shortly after takeoff from Jakarta's Soekarno-Hatta Airport on Oct. 29, 2018. Marfuah struggled to make sense of the tragedy in the months that followed.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close