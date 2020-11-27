Indonesians take local approach to massive problem of food waste

JAKARTA -- Eva Bachtiar, founder of a social enterprise that runs food aid programs in Indonesia, laments the problem of waste in a country of more than 270 million.

Indonesia is "still in baby steps" mode when it comes to taking care of the environment, Bachtiar says, and the issue of food waste "has not been discussed and addressed much."

Since 2017, her Garda Pangan group has run food rescue programs that collect unsold and potentially discarded food from restaurants, event organizers and hospitality business partners in East Java Province. It delivers the edible stuff to underprivileged families in 145 locations in Surabaya, the country's second-biggest city, and beyond.

The group has provided around 144,000 meals, or 22 tons of food, to around 104,000 people through a social enterprise that runs like a food bank. Garda Pangan also buys "ugly produce" from local farmers and sells it to the public at up 70% below the retail price.

"We actually hope that one day food waste in Indonesia will not be that big [a problem] anymore. And if that happens, perhaps Garda Pangan will not even need to exist anymore," Bachtiar tells Nikkei Asia.

According to The Economist Intelligence Unit's 2018 Food Sustainability Index, Indonesia ranked 53rd out of 67 countries on food loss and waste. In terms of end-user waste, Indonesia produced 6 kg of food waste annually per person that year, based on EIU calculations using data from the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization.

Around 5.5% of Indonesia's total food production -- including agricultural production and post-harvest losses -- was also lost.

Volunteers at Garda Pangan. (Photo courtesy of Garda Pangan)

Foodbank of Indonesia (FOI) is another group seeking to close the nutritional gap in the country.

Established in 2015, FOI has provided meals to more than 34,000 children and around 195,000 workers and elderly people, collecting more than 1,200 tons, or some 82,000 portions, of food that would have otherwise been wasted this year alone.

Supported by some 4,500 volunteers, the organization provides meals to young children whose parents are mostly lower middle-income workers in the informal sector, among other programs.

Muhammad Hendro Utomo, FOI's founder, says the group is meant to help achieve "zero hunger," the second of the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals, and also based on the country's constitution in which every citizen deserves "a decent living for humanity."

"The awareness of people to share should be high now, because COVID teaches us that in our community, one group alone cannot win while other people do not," Utomo says.

But experts say the food waste problem in Indonesia is more complicated.

Enri Damanhuri, a commentator on waste and environmental issues in Bandung, in Indonesia's West Java Province, says the country's food production system is "problematic," and viewed from the standpoint of infrastructure: Uneven distribution across the archipelago keeps food from reaching remote villages quickly.

Instead, he believes problems should be addressed further upstream. The lack of cold storage, for example, means fish catches are often wasted, Damanhuri says, adding that deficiencies in the canning industry cause much food to be thrown away. "Some argue that a third to half the food ... is lost before [it] is prepared."

However, one expert in Singapore suggests more needs to be done to resolve the food waste problem in Southeast Asia as a whole.

Min Hao Wong, deputy scientific director at Disruptive & Sustainable Technologies for Agricultural Precision, part of the Singapore-MIT Alliance for Research and Technology -- the Massachusetts Institute of Technology's research enterprise in Singapore -- says reducing food waste through the redistribution of surplus food, while a good start, is "unlikely to be sufficient."

He recommends taking steps to actively avoid waste by making better use of leftovers -- properly storing refrigerated and perishable foods, for example. Another way, he said, is to turn food waste into usable products such as processed foods or animal feed.

"High food wastage would certainly need to be addressed as part of the overall food security picture for the region, alongside efforts in other areas, such as improving crop quality and harvests through advanced agriculture technology," Wong says.

Children from a foundation in Jakarta receiving breakfast packages from FoodCycle Indonesia. (Photo courtesy of FoodCycle Indonesia)

Boston Consulting Group estimated in 2018 that worldwide annual food loss and waste will hit 2.1 billion tons, worth about $1.5 trillion, by 2030.

Novrizal Tahar, director of solid waste management at Indonesia's Ministry of Environment and Forestry, said the food wastage problem is under control in the country, as the processing system generally makes use of landfill, meaning that waste decomposes naturally.

He says in eastern Indonesia, for instance, food waste is processed using black soldier flies for later use as animal feed and fertilizer.

"The power of public participation in Indonesia in terms of waste [management] is a very strong social capital, and we must grow it massively so that it becomes a cultural force," he tells Nikkei Asia. "If public participation is very strong, perhaps local governments would have less work."

Natasha Mannuela, who volunteers in the public relations and marketing division at FoodCycle Indonesia, believes Indonesians are generally unaware of the scale of the problem.

FoodCycle Indonesia has collected 60 tons of food surplus over three years from bakeries, wedding parties and office lunch buffets, distributing it to marginalized communities in facilities such as dormitories and refugee shelters.

"We hope that more [groups] like FoodCycle will exist," she says. "We hope that more sectors and all the food and beverage industries will work together with us to overcome this problem so we can see a better Indonesia without hunger and without food waste."