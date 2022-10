KISH ISLAND, Iran -- A month and a half has passed since nationwide protests started in Iran over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, after she was arrested by the country's morality police for violating the hijab law requiring women to cover their hair in public.

The protests spread from the capital, Tehran, to many cities in the country and are ongoing. Analysts say the public outcry is no longer just about women's freedom.