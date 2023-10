TOKYO -- Japan's largest talent agency, Johnny and Associates, announced Monday it would change its name, after admitting to decades of sexual abuse by its late founder, Johnny Kitagawa.

At a news conference in Tokyo, Noriyuki Higashiyama, who took over as agency president last month, told reporters the company plans to rename itself "Smile Up" from Oct. 17, as part of the agency's "vision" to win back fans' trust.