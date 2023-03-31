Japan imperial family's PR team revamp taps private sector

TOKYO -- The agency overseeing the affairs of Japan's imperial family will tap the private sector for its newly organized public relations arm, tasked with showing the household in a fresh light and quickly responding to controversial media coverage.

The Imperial Household Agency will establish a new public relations office in April. The office is expected to hire two people from the private sector who are slated to join the team by the summer, Nikkei has learned. The agency has approached multiple companies with the goal of securing staff versed in communications.