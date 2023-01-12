ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Society

Japan leads world in childless middle-aged women

Difficulty getting married is biggest obstacle to having kids, research finds

The decision to remain childless has grown among younger generations of Japanese women. (File photo by Toshiki Sasazu)
ERIKO FUKUYAMA, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- Japan has the highest share of childless 50-year-old women among developed countries, the most recent data shows, underscoring the challenges the nation faces in averting its looming population crisis.

In Japan, 27% of women born in 1970 have not experienced any live births by the time they were 50 years of age, according to statistics from the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development. This is by far the biggest share among 17 countries with comparable data, the closest being Finland at 20.7%.

