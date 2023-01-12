Japan leads world in childless middle-aged women

TOKYO -- Japan has the highest share of childless 50-year-old women among developed countries, the most recent data shows, underscoring the challenges the nation faces in averting its looming population crisis.

In Japan, 27% of women born in 1970 have not experienced any live births by the time they were 50 years of age, according to statistics from the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development. This is by far the biggest share among 17 countries with comparable data, the closest being Finland at 20.7%.