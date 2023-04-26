Japan population to fall below 100m by 2056: new estimate

TOKYO -- According to revised projections released Wednesday by Japan's National Institute of Population and Social Security Research, the country's population will fall below 100 million in 2056, and the number of births will fall below 500,000 in 2059 if the number of births per woman remains roughly unchanged.

Unless productivity rises, Japan may become weaker as a nation if the population shrinks. Policies to maintain economic growth in the face of a declining population will need to be implemented quickly to avoid that fate.