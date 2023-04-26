ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Society

Japan population to fall below 100m by 2056: new estimate

Shrinking working-age population to weigh on country's economic growth

Japan's estimated total fertility rate, or the number of births per woman, was lowered to 1.36 from 1.44 in the previous estimate, reflecting the falling birthrate. (Photo by Yosuke Kurabe)
KAZUHIRO OGAWA, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- According to revised projections released Wednesday by Japan's National Institute of Population and Social Security Research, the country's population will fall below 100 million in 2056, and the number of births will fall below 500,000 in 2059 if the number of births per woman remains roughly unchanged.

Unless productivity rises, Japan may become weaker as a nation if the population shrinks. Policies to maintain economic growth in the face of a declining population will need to be implemented quickly to avoid that fate.

Read Next

Latest On Society

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close