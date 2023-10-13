ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Japan requests revocation of Unification Church's corporate status

Government asks court to cancel group's tax benefits following Abe assassination

Masahito Moriyama, Japan's culture minister, vows to seek court order to disband Unification Church on Oct. 12 in Tokyo. (Photo by Nanami Sato)
ALICE FRENCH, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- Japan's Culture Ministry on Friday submitted a request to the Tokyo District Court to revoke the corporate status of the scandal-hit Unification Church, after a monthslong investigation prompted by the assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe over his perceived links to the group last year.

The court will hold a closed hearing on the issue in the coming weeks to review the government's appeal. If it rules to dissolve the church as a "religious juridical corporation," the group will lose its official status and tax benefits, but will continue to exist solely as a religious organization.

