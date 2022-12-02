ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Society

Japan's births set to fall below 800,000 as decline hastens

Population could shrink to less than 100 million earlier than 2053 projection

The recovery in births since the start of the pandemic has skipped some rich countries such as Japan. (Photo by Wataru Ito)
YUI NAKAMURA, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- Births in Japan are on pace to sink below 800,000 this year, according to the latest official statistics, hitting a milestone that raises the specter of its population falling below the 100 million threshold much faster than anticipated.

For 12 months through May, there were only 798,561 births among Japanese nationals, according to data released by the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare in October. This is the first time the yearlong figure has dipped below 800,000 births, based on available data.

