Japan's births set to fall below 800,000 as decline hastens

TOKYO -- Births in Japan are on pace to sink below 800,000 this year, according to the latest official statistics, hitting a milestone that raises the specter of its population falling below the 100 million threshold much faster than anticipated.

For 12 months through May, there were only 798,561 births among Japanese nationals, according to data released by the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare in October. This is the first time the yearlong figure has dipped below 800,000 births, based on available data.