ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Society

Japan's elderly online shoppers running into trouble: infographic

Seniors with dementia repeatedly order same products due to lack of safeguards

Carpets, vases, health foods and beauty products...: A woman from Fukui Prefecture says mother-in-law in her 80s with dementia spent 10 million yen ($94,800) over six months with online over-orders.
Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO -- The number of issues related to Japanese seniors using e-commerce is rising sharply. There were 25,800 consultations related to online shopping at the National Consumer Affairs Center by people aged 60 and older in fiscal 2019, 15 times more than in fiscal 2010, according to a Nikkei investigation. With the outbreak of the new coronavirus, the amount of elderly using the internet is set to increase even faster. Safeguards for over-orders are needed. Click here for a visual presentation about the issue.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends October 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to Nikkei Asia has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close