Japan's elderly online shoppers running into trouble: infographic

TOKYO -- The number of issues related to Japanese seniors using e-commerce is rising sharply. There were 25,800 consultations related to online shopping at the National Consumer Affairs Center by people aged 60 and older in fiscal 2019, 15 times more than in fiscal 2010, according to a Nikkei investigation. With the outbreak of the new coronavirus, the amount of elderly using the internet is set to increase even faster. Safeguards for over-orders are needed. Click here for a visual presentation about the issue.