ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Society

Japan's failure to close gender gap 'very disappointing': report

Suga vows to 'leave no one behind' as country ranks 120th globally

Social activist Yumeno Nito, second from left, at an International Women's Day event honoring Sustainable Development Goals contributions in Tokyo on March 8.   © Kyodo
TAKUYA MIZOROGI, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- Japan expressed dismay Tuesday over trailing most of the world on gender equality, calling its 120th-place ranking among 156 countries "very disappointing" as the prime minister pushed to do better.

The self-criticism came as part of a task force review of progress toward the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals. Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga urged the panel to "step up efforts to achieve a society that leaves no one behind."

The review, to be submitted to the U.N. in July, analyzes factors hindering female participation in political and economic life. It said that Japan lacks a fully developed career path for women to rise to managerial positions or higher -- and that traditional thinking on gender roles persists in society.

The document also emphasized the pandemic's impact on women. Female workers, especially in contract positions, are decreasing roughly twice as fast as male counterparts, it said. The report mentioned rising domestic violence and the increase in suicides among women.

COVID-19 is deepening gender disparities across Asia, the World Economic Forum warned in its Global Gender Gap Report 2021. Its Gender Gap Index rankings put New Zealand in fourth place and the Philippines at No. 17 among Asia-Pacific countries. China and Myanmar came in at 107th place and 109th, still outperforming Japan.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends January 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to Nikkei Asia has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more