ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Society

Japan seeks dissolution of scandal-hit Unification Church

One year on from Abe death, government will ask Tokyo court to disband controversial group

A no-trespassing sign stands outside the entrance of the Unification Church's Tokyo headquarters.   © Reuters
ALICE FRENCH, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- Japan's government announced on Thursday its decision to request a court order to dissolve the scandal-ridden Unification Church, following an 11-month-long investigation triggered by the murder of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe over his perceived links to the group.

At a meeting of the government's Religious Corporations Council, Masahito Moriyama, Japan's culture minister, said his ministry reached a decision to seek dissolution of the church following "detailed discussions" with religious experts and "hearings with over 170 victims of the group." The government is expected to submit its request to the Tokyo District Court on Friday.

Read Next

Latest On Society

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more