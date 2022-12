TOKYO -- The number of cancer cases detected via regular screenings is on the decline in Japan, with people still putting off checkups and doctor visits due to the pandemic.

Screenings at Japan's designated cancer hospitals found about 104,000 cases last year, down by around 1,300, or 1.2%, from the two-year average for 2018 to 2019, the National Cancer Center Japan has reported. The country's 460 designated cancer hospitals account for about 50% of new cancer patients.