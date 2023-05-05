ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Society

Japanese women post record election wins in gender equality push

But conservative streak in ruling party, rural areas throws up hurdles to change

Eri Arfiya, 34, of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party was among a record number of female winners in Japan's April elections (Photo by Mayumi Tsumita)
SAYUMI TAKE and ALICE FRENCH, Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO -- Japan's local elections last month brought signs that the nation's male-dominated political scene may be taking gradual steps toward gender equality. A record 21% of candidates for city assemblies were female -- welcome progress for women's rights activists as the country gets set to host the Group of Seven gender equality ministerial in June.

But female representation within the ruling Liberal Democratic Party remained low, at 10% of candidates in city-level elections, and gender parity in Japanese politics remains a long way off. The country lags its G-7 partners on female political representation, with the lowest ratio of women in parliament (10% in the lower house) of all seven nations.

Read Next

Latest On Society

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close