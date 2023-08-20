'Oppenheimer' effect: Americans seek out history of atomic bomb

LAS VEGAS, U.S. -- A Hollywood blockbuster and the war in Ukraine have stoked greater interest in the history and dangers of nuclear weapons in the U.S., pushing some to reexamine their views regarding the atomic bombings against Japan at the end of World War II.

Known primarily for its casinos, Las Vegas lies about 100 km from a nuclear weapons testing site that operated from the 1950s to the early 1990s. The city's National Atomic Testing Museum, also known as Atomic Museum, recently extended its operating hours by two hours in response to surging traffic.