Outdated work practices risk hobbling Japan's ministries

TOKYO -- At 6 a.m. on a recent fall day in Tokyo, an office at the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry was already buzzing with activity as staff were on standby fora parliamentary session in which the minister would answer questions from opposition lawmakers.

As it turned out, Isshu Sugawara, the trade minister, resigned over alleged financial misconduct that same morning before the session started. The bureaucrats who had showed up for work early lost a few hours of sleep for no reason.

"I had a feeling this would happen. I guess I came to office so early for nothing," said one with a sigh.

Such early starts are par for the course for central government employees, who represent the cream of the crop in Japan's workforce. Despite noises made by the government about the neeed to cut overtime in the private sector, many civil servants still put in more than 100 hours a month of overtime. It seems unlikely that workers in any other advanced economy would put up with such grueling conditions.

Faced with rigid workplace customs and no work-life balance, ministry officials, particularly younger ones, are quickly losing their motivation, and some are even quitting, despite the years of rigorous study required to pass highly competitive examinations and land a job.

Being on standby to help parliamentarians field tough questions is a good example of the old fashioned practices that keep Japan's bureaucrats tied to their desks. When the legislature is in session, ministry staff work to answer expected questions and prepare responses for cabinet ministers. While the official deadline for lawmakers to submit questions is noon two days before the Diet convenes, most do not abide by the rule.

This means ministry staff must spend long hours working right up to the opening of the session to handle the questions. When that is done, they have to print out piles of documents, bind them and deliver them to parliament on bicycles. Many no longer want to work like this.

"Younger ministry members leaving their jobs will definitely weaken organizational cohesiveness in Japan's public sector organizations and cripple the nation's ability to come up with new policies," said Yasuhiro Sensho, who left the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare at the end of September after serving for more than 18 years.

Average overtime hours in Tokyo's Kasumigaseki district, which is home to many ministries, is 100 hours per month, around seven times as high as the private sector, according to a study in 2018 by Takashi Iwamoto, a professor at Keio University's Graduate School of Business Administration.

Government workers are three times more likely to take time off due to mental health problems than in the private sector, while suicide rate is 50% higher, the study found. According to the health ministry, health risks arise when people put in more than 100 hours a month of overtime.

Yet, despite that, the ministry itself expects its staff to burn the midnight oil. Sensho's case is typical. Sensho, who oversaw Japan's health care policy, prided himself on engaging with the public directly by visiting hospitals as often as possible and incorporating what he learned into policy.

But such the intense workload pushed him into depression. Seeing former subordinates similarly swamped, he began discussions with Diet members on reforming the workplace at Japanese ministries.

He pointed out a big inefficiency in the "parliamentary standby" role: The rules forbid the reading of media sources in the chamber while the parliament is in session. This includes tablet computers.

"If tablets are allowed, we can make changes to the questions and answers at home and share the material internally. We can instantaneously send the complete version and eliminate the late-night standbys," said one worker at the health ministry.

The health, welfare and labor committee in the upper house also forbids ministry workers from leaving their seats during parliamentary sessions, apart from bathroom breaks. This means that even after the discussions in their area of specialization are over, officials have stay for the entire session.

It is rare for ministry employees to push for workplace reforms. "If we say we want to make the process more efficient, parliament members will criticize us for not taking the parliamentary sessions seriously," said a senior official at the trade ministry.

The government plans to reduce the number of bureaucrats by about 10% over five years, starting in fiscal 2020, in part to improve efficiency. But this has raised questions over whether it will simply increase the workload on those who remain, reducing efficiency and hitting morale.

"The situation in Kasumigaseki has not improved," Iwamoto wrote in his study, adding that Japanese ministries risk the "deterioration of workers' decision-making ability and creativity" and face a "loss of human resources."

This will require the government to do more than pay lip service to the idea that worker welfare is key to a productive future. But how it can do that while still trimming the civil service remains to be seen.