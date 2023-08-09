ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Over 40% of Japanese women born in 2005 could end up childless

Government estimate points to deepening decline, raising questions for social security

An unusually high percentage of Japanese women choosing not to have children could hurt the financial health of the nation's social security program.    © Reuters
ERIKO FUKUYAMA, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- Up to 42% of Japanese women born in 2005 could end up not having children in their lifetimes, according to a government estimate, a high percentage that could threaten the future of its social security program.

Japan's National Institute of Population and Social Security Research gives this estimate for women born in 2005 under its low-birth scenario. In the medium scenario, 33.4% of this group will go through their childbearing years without having kids. In the most optimistic case, the rate will be 24.6%.

