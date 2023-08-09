Over 40% of Japanese women born in 2005 could end up having no kids

TOKYO -- As many as 42% of Japanese women born in 2005 could end up not having children in their lifetimes, according to a government estimate, an unusually high percentage that calls into question the funding of its social security program.

Japan's National Institute of Population and Social Security Research gives this estimate for women born in 2005 under its low-birth scenario. In the medium scenario, 33.4% of this group will go through their childbearing years without having kids. In the most optimistic case, the rate will be 24.6%.