Stadium disaster threatens Indonesia's global soccer ambitions

LONDON -- The deaths of at least 125 fans at the end of an Indonesian soccer match on Saturday shines a harsh light on the troubled past and uncertain future of the nation's favorite sport.

Indonesia's dark evening unfolded when there was stampede at a league match between Arema Malang and Persebaya Surabaya at the Kanjuruhan Stadium in Malang, East Java. Security forces fired tear gas into the crowd after some fans had entered the playing field. A crush formed at an exit and many people died from asphyxiation.