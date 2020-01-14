Thai king calls for easing traffic jams caused by motorcade

BANGKOK -- Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn has urged police to ease the road congestion caused by the royal family's motorcades, which add to the difficulty of navigating the traffic-plagued capital.

The king instructed police to cease halting traffic on the opposite side of the road as the motorcades, as well as on bridges and surrounding thoroughfares, a government spokesperson said. The royal motorcades have closed roads to general traffic across a wide area, stopping cars in both travel directions.

The move seeks to reduce traffic jams in Bangkok, addressing a source of public frustration. The capital is Southeast Asia's second-worst city for congestion after Jakarta, according to digital map company TomTom.

These interruptions compound the strain on a transportation system that has been overwhelmed by an increase in cars.