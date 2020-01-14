ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailMenu BurgerPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon SearchSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Society

Thai king calls for easing traffic jams caused by motorcade

Police told to close fewer roads for royal travel in congested Bangkok

MARIMI KISHIMOTO, Nikkei staff writer
Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn heads to the Grand Palace in Bangkok during his coronation in May 2019. (Photo by Kosaku Mimura)

BANGKOK -- Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn has urged police to ease the road congestion caused by the royal family's motorcades, which add to the difficulty of navigating the traffic-plagued capital.

The king instructed police to cease halting traffic on the opposite side of the road as the motorcades, as well as on bridges and surrounding thoroughfares, a government spokesperson said. The royal motorcades have closed roads to general traffic across a wide area, stopping cars in both travel directions.

The move seeks to reduce traffic jams in Bangkok, addressing a source of public frustration. The capital is Southeast Asia's second-worst city for congestion after Jakarta, according to digital map company TomTom.

These interruptions compound the strain on a transportation system that has been overwhelmed by an increase in cars.

