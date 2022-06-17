Thailand arrests web influencers for insulting royal family

BANGKOK -- Thai authorities arrested three influencers Thursday for allegedly mocking a member of the royal family in an online promotional video.

If convicted, they face prison sentences of up to 15 years.

The trio appeared in an online advertisement posted by e-commerce platform Lazada in May to promote a sales event. One of the influencers is shown in a wheelchair, wearing traditional Thai dress.

To supporters of King Maha Vajiralongkorn, this was a veiled reference to the king's younger sister, who uses a wheelchair. Lazada, a subsidiary of Alibaba Group Holding, later took down the ad and apologized.

Thailand has strict lese-majeste laws to punish those who defame, insult or threaten the royals. Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha called the video "unacceptable," and the army ordered personnel not to buy from Lazada.

The government is gathering evidence for potential indictments. Political activists have lodged criminal complaints as well.