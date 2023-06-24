ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Threats force anti-trafficking NGO director out of Cambodia

Jacob Sims spoke out about kingdom's booming slave-based scam industry

Even on weekends, the lights burn all night in Poipet, a casino hub in Cambodia facing Thailand's Aranyaprathet. Sophisticated scamming and online gambling operations run 24-7.
JACK BROOK, Contributing writer | Cambodia

PHNOM PENH -- The director of a major anti-human trafficking campaign group in Cambodia has left the country over safety fears after he publicly spoke out against the kingdom's booming online fraud industry based on slave labour.

Jacob Sims, the then-Cambodia country director for the U.S.-based International Justice Mission, has not felt able to return to the South-East Asian nation since last July because of "credible warnings about various potential threats," the non-governmental organization told Nikkei Asia.

