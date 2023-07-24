U.N. group begins probe of alleged Japan talent agency sex abuse

TOKYO -- Experts from a United Nations working group arrived in Japan on Monday to begin their review of the country's business and human rights record, which will include an investigation into multiple accusations of child sexual abuse against the late Johnny Kitagawa, founder of Japan's biggest talent agency.

The Working Group on Business and Human Rights traveled to the country at the government's invitation, and their investigation brings international scrutiny to an issue of major domestic interest in Japan while highlighting questions of how Kitagawa managed to operate with impunity for decades.