U.N. group urges 'transparency' from Japan on Johnny's abuse claims

TOKYO -- A United Nations working group on Friday called on Japan's government to ensure transparency in the handling of multiple claims of child sexual abuse against the late Johnny Kitagawa, founder of the country's largest talent agency, Johnny and Associates.

"The perceived inaction by the government and [the company] among victims ... highlights the need for the government, as the primary duty bearer, to ensure transparent investigations" into the case, Pichamon Yeophantong, a political scientist and member of the U.N. Working Group on Business and Human Rights, told reporters in Tokyo.