NEW DELHI -- An ill-fated attempt to persuade Indians to ditch Valentine's Day and instead observe "Cow Hug Day" has spotlighted the country's social and religious frictions as the government increasingly seeks to break from Western influences.

The Animal Welfare Board of India, which falls under the government's Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying, earlier this month issued a notice appealing to all Indians to celebrate the cow on Feb. 14.