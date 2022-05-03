PENAJAM PASAR UTARA/MEDAN, Indonesia -- In a much-anticipated ceremony in mid-March, Indonesian President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo along with his cabinet ministers and provincial heads gathered at the Ground Zero site upon which Indonesia's new capital will sit. With great pomp, they took turns dropping soil and water samples from each of Indonesia's 34 provinces into two gold-plated caldrons.
Society
Villagers fear Indonesia's new capital will bury their culture
Touted as a 'green city,' Nusantara could steamroll life-giving forests