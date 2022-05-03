ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Villagers fear Indonesia's new capital will bury their culture

Touted as a 'green city,' Nusantara could steamroll life-giving forests

Indonesian President Joko Widodo makes a sunrise inspection of the site of the new capital he wants to build in Penajam Paser Utara on March 15.   © Agus Suparto/Indonesian Presidential Palace/Reuters
ABDALLAH NAEM and AISYAH LLEWELLYN, Contributing writers | Indonesia

PENAJAM PASAR UTARA/MEDAN, Indonesia -- In a much-anticipated ceremony in mid-March, Indonesian President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo along with his cabinet ministers and provincial heads gathered at the Ground Zero site upon which Indonesia's new capital will sit. With great pomp, they took turns dropping soil and water samples from each of Indonesia's 34 provinces into two gold-plated caldrons.

