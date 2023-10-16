ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
WHO chief Tedros calls for world to unite to prep for next pandemic

Nikkei/FT conference address touts 'One Health approach,' multiple sectors working for public benefit

World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus addresses the Nikkei conference via video. (Photo by Yutaka Miyaguchi)
Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO -- Nikkei and the Financial Times on Monday hosted the tenth Nikkei FT Communicable Diseases Conference in Tokyo. The three-day conference is meant to discuss how to apply the lessons of the COVID-19 pandemic in the future.

World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus sent a message on video, saying that the world has to be united to strengthen our preparation for the next emergency. He also stressed that public-private partnerships are important to support the development and supply of vaccines and other tools to help save lives.

