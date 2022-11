OSAKA -- After a nearly decadelong hunt for the killer of a restaurant executive, prosecutors in Japan say they have pieced together enough evidence to put the shooting suspect on trial.

Yukio Tanaka, 56, a member of a criminal gang, was charged Friday in Kyoto with murder and gun violations in the 2013 shooting death of the president of Ohsho Food Service, best known for its Gyoza no Ohsho chain of Japanese Chinese restaurants.