Moon's Democrats set for majority in Korean election: exit poll

SEOUL -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in's ruling Democratic Party is on track to win a majority in the National Assembly, an exit poll by three key broadcasters showed.

The left-leaning DP and its satellite partner, the Together Citizens' Party, are projected to take 155-178 seats in the 300-member parliament, according to the poll conducted by KBS, MBC and SBS. The main opposition, the conservative United Future Party, and its satellite Future Korea Party are forecast to win 107-130 seats.

The projected general election win for Moon's party paves the way for him to push on with his agenda, which includes "inclusive" economic policies, reform of the prosecution system, and the Korean Peninsula peace process.

Analysts say the government's handling of the coronavirus outbreak has been a vote winner for the ruling party. South Korea reported 27 new cases on Tuesday, keeping the number under 40 for six consecutive days. The total number of cases has reached 10,564 with 222 deaths, but the fatality rate of around 2% is one of the lowest in the world.

"The comparatively high degree of success the government has had in containing the outbreak has significantly boosted Moon's political standing and reduced the risk that disgruntled [DP] supporters and independents will be motivated to vote against his party's candidates in the elections," said Scott Seaman, Asia director at Eurasia Group.

"The proportion of independent and unaffiliated voters ... has declined steadily over the past several weeks, with more people in this segment of the electorate appearing to flow into the [DP] camp as the pace of new cases slackened and the government received more recognition for its efforts."

The two main parties launched their own satellite parties in an attempt to win more seats in the proportional vote. The left-wing Justice Party was projected to come third with 5-7 seats, according to the exit poll.