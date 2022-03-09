South Korea election latest: Two exit polls point to different winners

SEOUL -- Polls closed at 7:30 p.m. local time in South Korea's presidential election, with pre-election surveys indicating it could be a very tight race. Exit polls are due shortly after the end of voting.

Lee Jae-myung, a leftist from the ruling Democratic Party, and Yoon Suk-yeol of the main conservative opposition People Power Party, are by far the two favorites to take control of Asia's fourth-largest economy.

Here are the latest developments:

Wednesday, March 9 (Seoul time)

8:17 p.m. Vote counting begins

7:40 p.m. An exit poll conducted jointly by three major broadcasters of KBS, MBC and SBS had Yoon ahead of Lee by just 0.6 percentage points -- within the margin of error. Yoon had 48.4%, Lee had 47%, and Sim Sang-jung of the leftist Justice Party was third with 2.5%.

But a separate exit poll by JTBC, a cable TV network, Lee was ahead of Yoon by 48.4% to 47.7%.

7:30 p.m. Polls close. The ballot for the general public ended at 6 p.m., with the last 90 minutes of voting reserved for people with COVID-19. The nation is currently seeing a surge in cases.

6 p.m. Turnout was 75.7% as of 6 p.m., up from 72.7% in 2017.

5 p.m. Turnout was 73.6% as of 5 p.m., up from 70.1% in 2017.

3 p.m. Turnout was higher than in 2017 as of 3 p.m., with 68.1% of the electorate having voted compared with 63.7% five years ago, according to the National Election Commission.

Below are some Nikkei Asia stories published in the run-up to election day:

-- The two main candidates have contrasting backgrounds, Nikkei Asia Seoul correspondent Kim Jaewon writes. Lee comes from a poor background and worked factory jobs when he was young. He went on to practice law as a civil rights lawyer before entering politics, serving as the mayor of Seongnam, southeast of Seoul, and then as governor of Gyeonggi Province. Yoon, a political novice, studied law at the elite Seoul National University, before rising through the ranks to become prosecutor general.

-- Our Big Story this week digs into the trials of Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong and its implications for succession at South Korea's electronics giant. Candidates in South Korean presidential elections usually run with pledges to reform the chaebol -- the powerful family-run conglomerates that dominate the country's economy. But this year, the two front-runners have no such plans to clip the wings of the likes of Samsung, Hyundai Motor, SK and LG.

-- Yoon is targeting young male voters who are dissatisfied with what they say is a system that favors their female peers, and plans to abolish the country's gender equality ministry. Lee has been vague on gender politics, but neither seem to be appealing to young women.

-- The war in Ukraine has roiled the race, forcing one top candidate to walk back his reaction and fueling fresh debate over defense on the peninsula. Lee has faced a backlash after he said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's inexperience contributed to Moscow's decision to invade.

-- Contributing writer Steven Borowiec looks at South Korea's economic challenges, most prominently the rising cost of living. Over President Moon Jae-in's five years in power, South Korean real estate prices have risen astronomically, leaving many families unable to purchase homes, while the pandemic wiped out many independent businesses.