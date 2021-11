Arrow Artboard Created with Sketch. Artboard Created with Sketch. Title Chevron Title Chevron Icon Facebook Icon Linkedin Icon Mail Positive Arrow Icon Print Icon Twitter

SEOUL -- Lee Jae-myung, the presidential candidate for South Korea's ruling Democratic Party, showed bitter emotion toward Japan at a news conference in Seoul on Thursday.

Lee Jae-myung, ruling Democratic Party candidate for next year's South Korean presidential election, speaks to media in Seoul on Thursday. © AFP/Jiji

Lee Jae-myung asks Tokyo to learn from Germany in how to treat neighbors

