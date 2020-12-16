ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
South Korea election

South Korean opposition apologizes for jailed ex-presidents

People Power Party targets moderates in next election

Park Geun-hye, left, and Lee Myung-bak: The ex-presidents are now imprisoned. (Source photos from Reuters)
SOTARO SUZUKI, Nikkei staff writer | South Korea

SEOUL -- The leader of South Korea's conservative opposition made a formal apology Tuesday for the "mistakes" of two former presidents hailing from the party, aiming to win over swing voters in the 2022 race.

Kim Chong-in, interim chief of the People Power Party, took the unusual step on behalf of Lee Myung-bak and Park Geun-hye, both now imprisoned for crimes including bribery. "I offer an earnest apology to the people," Kim said.

"The party that produced the presidents shares their responsibilities and duties," he said. "The mistakes of the presidents are the mistakes of the party."

Before her conviction, Park had been impeached and removed from office in 2017 for letting confidante Choi Soon-sil meddle in state affairs. Park had also taken heat over mishandling the capsizing of the Sewol passenger ferry.

Lee, Park's immediate predecessor, was convicted of embezzling funds at a company under his control, as well as taking bribes from the Samsung group and elsewhere.

The ex-presidents' mistakes represent "the deep, dark shadow that is the mixture of politics and money," Kim said. They conspired with certain businesses to reap unfair gains and allowed a private citizen to interfere in government affairs, disrupting the rule of law, he said.

Kim Chong-in, interim head of the People Power Party, apologized on behalf of the two former presidents hailing from the party. (Photo courtesy of the People Power Party)

"We deeply regret the mistakes of the past, and we will reform the party from the ground up," Kim said.

Current President Moon Jae-in was elected in May 2017 to replace Park. The disgraced ex-president's party, then called Saenuri, found itself in the political wilderness as the progressive Democratic Party took charge.

Saenuri had repeatedly renamed itself before settling on "People Power Party" this year, months after merging with other opposition parties. Unable to regain its former clout, it sees a need to leave the past behind to win support from voters.

Kim has long been a staunch centrist. Since taking the helm of the party's emergency committee in June, he has distanced himself from the far right and focused on a strategy of appealing to moderates.

His centrism has drawn the ire of conservatives. Our Republican Party, which strongly supports Park, called the apology "a show that deceives citizens seeking justice and the truth."

