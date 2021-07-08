Barcelona players blasted by Japan sponsors for racist video

TOKYO -- FC Barcelona sponsors Rakuten and Konami Holdings have spoken out against two players who were in a leaked video appearing to mock Japanese hotel employees.

Barcelona shirt sponsor Rakuten on Tuesday issued a statement expressing its disappointment over the incident. "These types of actions cannot be permitted under any circumstance," the online retailer said.

"We will lodge a formal protest against the club and seek an explanation," Rakuten Chairman and CEO Hiroshi Mikitani tweeted.

The video, recorded during a trip to Japan in 2019, showed Antoine Griezmann laughing as teammate Ousmane Dembele commented on the appearance and language of Japanese hotel staffers.

In it, Dembele can be heard asking "What kind of backward language is that?" and, "Are you technologically advanced in your country or not?" while zooming in on the faces of the staff. Griezmann does not say anything but smiles approvingly. The clip has been shared across social media.

Both Dembele and Griezmann have apologized since the video has surfaced.

Rakuten CEO Hiroshi Mikitani: the executive pushed for an explanation from FC Barcelona in a Tuesday tweet. © Reuters

Video game maker Konami Holdings decided Wednesday to cancel its contract with Griezmann to serve as an ambassador for Yu-Gi-Oh. "Konami Digital Entertainment believes, as is the philosophy of sports, that discrimination of any kind is unacceptable," according to a Tuesday statement.

The group will also request FC Barcelona, a club partner for its Pro Evolution Soccer video games, "to explain the details of this case and its future actions."

FC Barcelona on the same day issued an apology on its website for "the displeasure among Japanese and Asian fans and partners" caused by the video.

Growing investor interest in environmental, social and governance issues in recent years have made companies more sensitive to such topics as well, which likely contributed to the swift response by Rakuten and Konami to the video.